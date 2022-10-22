Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray gives an injury update on Patrick Roberts after Burnley absence
Tony Mowbray is hopeful that Patrick Roberts will be fit to face Luton Town next weekend.
The influential winger picked up a knock in training in the build up to the 4-2 defeat to Burnley on Saturday afternoon.
Mowbray said that the Sunderland staff were conscious of the 25-year-old's intense workload of late and felt that he was at risk of being sidelined for significantly longer.
The head coach hopes that a free midweek will give him the chance to return for what are four crucial games before the World Cup break.
Most Popular
"We don't think it's a serious problem," Mowbray said.
"We'll see how the week goes, he's had a huge workload of late. He probably hasn't played many three-game weeks, he's picked up a knock in training and was uncomfortable. The decision was that we didn't think it was worth losing potentially for eight to ten weeks. So we decided to give him a breather this week and give someone else an opportunity."