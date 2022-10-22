The influential winger picked up a knock in training in the build up to the 4-2 defeat to Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

Mowbray said that the Sunderland staff were conscious of the 25-year-old's intense workload of late and felt that he was at risk of being sidelined for significantly longer.

The head coach hopes that a free midweek will give him the chance to return for what are four crucial games before the World Cup break.

Sunderland winger Patrick Roberts

"We don't think it's a serious problem," Mowbray said.