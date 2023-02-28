It has been a consistent source of frustration for the Sunderland head coach since his arrival at the club earlier this season and one that returned at Rotherham last week.

The Black Cats were given six minutes as they tried to rescue a point, and Mowbray said even that wasn't actually played in the end.

He says that he is baffled that given the growing use of technology in the modern game, added time is an area that is still governed by an almost entirely unscientific process.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray

"I've said repeatedly that it should be taken out of the hands of the fourth official and given to an independent adjudicator," Mowbray said.

"Every time there's a stoppage where that person thinks someone is wasting time, or if there's a stoppage because of an injury or a substitution, they just pause their watch. I don't understand with all the millions in football, you leave people who have other jobs to do to make that decision and I think the upshot is that they guess.

"Some substitutions take two minutes, some take 30 seconds, but they are all 30 seconds in terms of the time that gets added on.

"It's really frustrating - it's not their [the officials] fault, someone should take a lead in timekeeping in English football."