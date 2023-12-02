Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray explains Aji Alese and Dennis Cirkin injury latest

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aji Alese could return to first-team training next week as the defender edges closer to his Sunderland comeback.

Alese has not been able to feature for the Black Cats so far this season after suffering a recurrence of a major thigh injury in the play off semi final at Luton Town. Having suffered a small setback earlier in the campaign, Sunderland have this time brought him back in the U21 environment in a bid to ease his transition back to competitive football.

So far that plan is working well and as such, Mowbray is hopeful that the versatile defender will be able to start joining in some sessions next week. It will likely be a process of a few weeks to get Alese fully up to speed and ready for Championship action, but his return would be a welcome boost for Mowbray.

Mowbray also believes it is likely to be another couple of weeks before Dennis Cirkin is able to return, with the full back still currently sidelined with a hamstring issue.

"I haven't seen Dennis this week, my focus has obviously been on the players available with the three-game week," Mowbray said.

"Before the players come back to train with us, I see them working individually with the physios, doing their running and individual work with the ball. Dennis hasn't been doing that, so that tells you he's not close to playing. I think in a week or two he should be getting to that point where he can do some work individually, and then hopefully in a few weeks he'll be ready for selection.

"Aji, at this stage is still training with the U21s. He's been out a long time and the intensity of our training, there's a risk if straight away you're asking him to stop Jack Clarke sprinting down the wing. So he's been training with them and getting stronger every day, meaning I'm hopeful he'll be able to start filtering into training with us next week."