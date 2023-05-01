News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray did exactly the same thing as Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp at the weekend

Tony Mowbray and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had one thing in common this weekend - they both suffered a hamstring muscle celebrating a late goal.

By Richard Mennear
Published 1st May 2023, 11:50 BST- 2 min read

Klopp was unhappy with some of the officiating in their late win over Tottenham Hotspur, so much so that he pulled a hamstring charging down the touchline to celebrate wildly in front of fourth official John Brooks.

Former referees chief Keith Hackett wrote on Twitter that Klopp’s behaviour was “unacceptable” and that “if we are to get improvement of the Technical area occupants then the law MUST be applied. Do not allow your authority to be eroded”.

Klopp’s issue was more with referee Paul Tierney, but his post-match comments about the official may get him into disciplinary trouble.

“I didn’t say a bad word to the fourth official – not at all – but I pulled my hamstring probably in that moment so, fair enough, I’m already punished.

“A fair punishment for behaving not the right away. I have pain for a few days, Mr Tierney not.”

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Sunderland head coach Mowbray hobbled in and out of his post-match press conference, and now hopes he isn’t the latest centre-half at the club to be hit with a muscle problem.

Patrick Roberts scored a 95th minute equaliser against Watford to help keep Sunderland’s play-off hopes alive.

“I’m sitting here in a bit of a discomfort, I think I’ve got a hamstring injury,” he admitted.

“I’ve never had one of these in 18 years of playing because I was never fast enough, and yet when that goal goes in I’ve obviously moved a bit quickly.

“Our treatment room is pretty full but I’ll have to try and grab a physio. I don’t know if I’ll be fit next week, but I will be there.”

