Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray said his team have achieved nothing yet but praised their resilience once again as they fought back to take a narrow advantage from the first leg of their play-off final against Luton Town.

The visitors took an early lead from a corner but Amad's stunning strike shortly before the break levelled the tie, and Trai Hume finished an excellent team move midway through the second half to cap an excellent comeback.

Sunderland's injury problems continue to mount and Mowbray had special praise for his very makeshift backline.

"I think it panned out how we expected it might," Mowbray said afterwards.

"We lost a goal from a set play, which we knew we would be vulnerable from.

"But I thought we'd started really, really brightly, we talked about getting the crowd engaged and we did that. They scored from their first corner but as you've seen, this team keep going, they don't give in and they get stronger and stronger.

"I think sitting here, I think we warranted it - we created enough opportunities. Ironic that we scored from two set plays... Amad's was actually very similar to the goal they scored here in the league game. Then the second, we had worked on that, don't put it straight in the box because they are just going to head it out. Work it around the box, and get flat crosses into the box. It's great when a plan comes together.

"We competed really well. The fans really rose to that and could see their team tackling and snarling, Ekwah showed what a class he is and Patrick Roberts, he's unplayable and I've been saying all year what a joy it is to watch him travel with the ball. Amad brings what he brings.

"They all worked amazingly hard, the backline was fantastic, I think Lynden has played everywhere for this club now. They were composed at the back, didn't get flustered.

"We've achieved nothing yet, of course, and we have to go to Luton and try and win."

