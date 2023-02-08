The Black Cats fought back from 2-0 and then 3-1 down to take the fourth round replay into stoppage time with just one goal between the teams, but Marco Silva’s side were able to hold on for the win that they probably deserved on balance of play.

Harry Wilson’s early goal was the worst possible start for Mowbray’s team, who initially struggled to produce the passing game with which they so impressed at Craven Cottage.

They improved significantly towards the end of the half though, and were more than a match for their Premier League opponent in the second.

Jewison Bennette scores for Sunderland against Fulham

With Joe Gelhardt cup tied Mowbray felt his side lacked that natural striker, not so much in open play but when they were able to work the ball to the Fulham box.

“I think we kept going tonight,” Mowbray said.

“We started really tentatively, and I thought they controlled it from the back. I managed Tosin Adarabioyo at Blackburn and what a footballer he is. They deepen off, work it across and wait to find the pivot... if your press isn't quite right then they are out and into your backline. We didn't quite it right first ten minutes and that was disappointing.

“We adjusted it, got the crowd engaged, and made opportunities. There is a frustration that without a striker, I want them to pull the trigger more often. Everyone wants to play an extra boss in the box for someone to sidefoot it in. That's the only frustration really, because we did have a go. I'm thinking back to my first game in charge against Rotherham... Ross Stewart just plays between the sticks and he's there just to poke those balls in. It's hard to get midfield players into those areas, and yet we've had a go and we've scored two goals against a Premier League side, and by the second half it wasn't far from being their best team.

“I think we've given a good account of ourselves over the two legs, we just need to be a bit braver at the start and I'd say that we've conceded a couple of poor goals which isn't like us.

“Even at 3-1 the fans stuck with the team and we managed to get back into it. How four minutes goes up is mind boggling, there were about ten substitutes, two injuries, four goals... but there we go.

“I really like the way Fulham play and you can feel their quality and their talent, there's no shame in losing. We've given them a good go.

“We kept going and we'll take the positives hopefully into Saturday.”