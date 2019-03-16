Sunderland boss reveals why he was so happy for Charlie Wyke as Will Grigg scores winner against Walsall

Charlie Wyke made an instant impact after coming on midway through the second half, teeing up Will Grigg for the winner against Walsall.

The former Bradford City striker, who has struggled for form and to hold down a position in the Sunderland side, came on for Lewis Morgan in the 71st minute with the game evenly poised at 1-1.

His first touch was to lay the ball off to Grigg, the £4million January deadline day signing scoring the winner with his left foot, past Liam Roberts into the bottom left-hand corner of the net.

Ross heaped praise on Grigg for his clinical finish, though he admitted he has hit other efforts more cleanly, and the Scot also had warm words of praise for Wyke.

"For Charlie I am very pleased for him," said Ross.

"It has been a tough season for him for a variety of seasons, a tough period of late for him.

"I say often enough about communicating with players a lot, it is my job to make them better and look after them and find out what we can do to help them.

“We have encouraged him.

"He hasn't scored today but he played a big part in us winning the game, I hope he will take a lot of confidence and belief from that.”

Grigg, meanwhile, scored his third Sunderland goal to help Sunderland close the gap to second-place Barnsley to just two points, Sunderland with a game in hand.

Grigg has scored once in the Checkatrade Trophy and twice in League One since his big-money move from Wigan Athletic.

On his strike, Ross said: "It is ironic, it was probably the one he hit least cleanly!

"His first half effort was terrific when the keeper saved it.

“Second half he may say he hit it properly but I think it dragged a little bit but the thing about him is he continually backs himself to score.

“With the exception of the last couple of tough away games, he has had chances in every game, he has found himself in those positions and if we keep doing that, then he will score goals.”