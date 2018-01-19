Sunderland boss reveals whether wantaway Lamine Kone and Didier Ndong will still be selected if they don’t seal moves

Chris Coleman says the mentality and application of wantaway players will dictate whether they remain part of the first team picture if they don’t secure moves this month.

Both Lamine Kone and Didier Ndong have made it clear they see their futures elsewhere, but Coleman will continue to select players provided they are mentally up for the challenge.

Sunderland have already rejected a loan bid for Ndong from Watford, the deal would have turned permanent in the summer for £8million, but only IF the midfielder played in 75 per cent of their remaining games.

That proposal was flatly rejected by bottom-of-the table Sunderland, but he could still leave this month.

Kone, linked with Everton, has also made it clear he doesn’t see his future at Sunderland, but as yet there have not been any bids for the centre back.

Coleman is keen to maintain a tight-knit group.

When asked what would happen to the wantaway players who didn’t move on this month, Coleman said: “They will dictate that. In terms of their application, body language and their intent – they will dictate that.

“If long term their futures are elsewhere, but if short term they are here between now and the end of the season then it will depend on their mentality, whether they want to be part of it or they don’t.

“That will be down to them really.”

Ndong started the defeat to Cardiff despite the ongoing speculation surrounding his future, the midfielder was then sent off after 49 minutes.

He will now serve a three-match ban after Sunderland lost an appeal. Ligue 1 side Toulouse have also been credited with an interest.