Sunderland boss reveals what he needs more of from Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo
Tony Mowbray admits his side are missing Ross Stewart after another 0-0 draw at the Stadium of Light - but insists that they should still have scored in the first half.
The Sunderland head coach also candidly admitted that his side fell well short of their best in a frenetic second half, in which Blackpool created a number of good opportunities and particularly from set plays where the absence of Stewart and Ellis Simms is also telling.
And Mowbray has revealed what he needs more of from Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo.
Manchester United loanee Amad made his first start as the side's striker, and Mowbray said the first-half chance that he wasn't able to convert was the perfect example of what he's working on with the youngster.
"We need Amad to shoot more, and we're getting that message across to him every day," Mowbray said.
"At the moment he wants to score that perfect goal.
"He has that chance there in the first half where he has to smash it in... football is about repetition and learning good habits, and that is the journey he is on with us.
"He's learning his trade and he's a good finisher [when he takes it on]."