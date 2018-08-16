Sunderland boss reveals striker update and why he won't make signings for sake of it

Sunderland’s search for extra firepower goes on - but Jack Ross won’t make signings for the sake of it.

The Sunderland boss is adamant any further signings will have to add extra quality to the squad and not just make up the numbers.

Ross is still looking to add another striker, with the Black Cats currently relying on 19-year-old Josh Maja to lead the line in League One.

Charlie Wyke won’t return from a knee injury until the end of the month, while Jerome Sinclair is out with a hamstring injury.

Ross was hoping to land a striker before last night’s 2-0 Carabao Cup first round exit to Sheffield Wednesday.

He admits the deal he was hoping to land could still happen later this month but nothing is imminent.

When asked if Sunderland were close to adding another striker, Ross said: “No, not at the moment.

“We were waiting on answer on one which won’t happen imminently, may happen later in the month.

“We probably could have done one or two names for the sake of it but I am loathe to do that.

“It might just appease people externally, that we have an extra striker in the squad but if they won’t add quality to what we are trying to do then we are better trying to find ways of making the best of what we have got just now.

“Performance wise, the players did that very well.

“And the ones who are injured are getting ever closer and a lot of them are ahead of schedule which is encouraging.

“Their desire to get back is good and encouraging for the group.”

Chris Maguire led the attack against Championship side Sheffield Wednesday, with support from skipper George Honeyman.

Goals from Marco Matias and Adam Reach ensured Sunderland’s League Cup ambitions ended at the first hurdle.

Maja did come off the bench but he couldn’t inspire a comeback.

When asked if the other forward players being asked to fill in perhaps lacked self belief, Ross added: “The players in that group trust their quality.

“It is more they find themselves in areas of the pitch that are a bit unnatural to them.

“We had to be creative with our prep work and still cause them problems. There was a big emphasis on Elliot Embleton and George and Luke O’Nien to make forward runs and get beyond Chris.

“They did it really well, it is the next part that is the challenging part. There was no natural striker in the team.

“Scoring goals is the hardest part of the game. We had to protect Josh a bit, he will be needed over the next week.”

Ross handed full debuts to full back Denver Hume and England youth international Embleton.

Ross added: “Denver, considering we asked him to play the wrong side, was terrific. Elliot’s contribution was terrific too.

“It is testament to what has been done at the club at the academy.

“Circumstances have probably meant there are more opportunities for these younger players now but we produce good players. I have been very encouraged by what I have seen. Some of them need to playing in that environment rather than go back to 23 football.”