Sunderland boss reveals a remarkable Bailey Wright story in the aftermath of another superb display

Wright delivered another excellent display in the 2-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers, with Neil explaining afterwards how he had almost missed out on playing.
Sunderland's clean sheet provided the platform for the club's first play-off success at the national stadium, with Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart scoring the goals.
“Bailey was ill, Neil said.
"He had a sickness bug on Thursday and didn’t train, so on Friday, he trained on the morning but we kept him separate from the group.
"He was literally only allowed to stay in his car on Friday morning, and then when we flew down, we got him a helicopter to bring him down.
"It’s the measure of the man, isn’t it? To come out and put in a performance like that, winning headers, being aggressive and doing what we did. Fair play.”