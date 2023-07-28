Sunderland boss responds to claims Isaac Lihadji could make surprise summer exit

Isaac Lihadji remains very much part of Tony Mowbray's plans despite summer interest from Qatari side Al-Duhail.

L'Equipe reported earlier this month that both Lihadji and Southampton's Ibrahima Diallo were set to make the move. Diallo has indeed subsequently made the switch but Lihadji has continued to play a full part in Sunderland's pre-season campaign.

He played 90 minutes in the final friendly of Sunderland's US tour, and is expected to be involved again across the games with Mallorca and Hartlepool United.

A summer exit is therefore a possibility but as of yet, has not reached a stage where Mowbray has been informed of any major developments. That suggests his future is on Wearside at least for the time being.

"It's not something that I've discussed with Isaac," Mowbray said.

"I have been made aware of it but as I often say, these things aren't really my business beyond being the coach of the team. "Ultimately there's nothing on the agenda about it.

"Kristjaan will deal with that if there's any truth in it, whether it's the case that there's no smoke without fire I don't know.

"I can't sit here and give a definitive answer on that, to be honest."

Lihadji struggled for regular minutes after moving from Lille in January, as Sunderland produced a superb run of to reach the play-off positions.

Amad and Patrick Roberts proved difficult for the youngster to displace but a full pre-season campaign stands him in better stead this time around.

While Roberts and Jack Clarke remain in pole position to start the campaign, Mowbray said at the start of the summer that he would find opportunities for Lihadji in the early stage of the season.

"He's a very, very talented player with lovely, fast feet," Mowbray said in May.

"He's lithe and can get past people, he can flip it over their foot and glide inside and they can't get back to him. He can manipulate the ball very well, and he's a high-quality footballer - it's just sometimes to get him on and get him up to the intensity of the game is really difficult. And so we've only seen him in little spurts.

"I think when he starts football matches and plays for an hour or so, fans will see a really good footballer who can make things happen for the team. He's just been a bit short [of action] because it's difficult with players like Clarke and Amad and Roberts [to take them off] because they're contributing and giving you that feeling that they are going to score, to create something."

"He plays in a position where we've been really strong and so he just has to be patient. Early on in the season, there's no issue with rotating a little in a three-game week, so a Clarke or a Roberts can sit on the bench and he can get a go. Or in other games he can come on after an hour and hopefully make something happen for us.