Sunderland boss remaining upbeat and hopeful of transfer boost in COVID-hit January market

Clubs have been reluctant to weaken their squads in case of an outbreak, but Johnson says Sunderland are 'active'.

The need for reinforcements was underlined when Johnson made only one substitution in the 1-1 draw with Accrington Stanley, as the Black Cats lost their lead despite having an extra player following Ross Sykes' red card.

Johnson has also been forced to start Alex Pritchard in the last two games, despite him carrying a number of niggling injuries.

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson

The head coach said he remained upbeat about the rest of the season despite the latest setback, with Sunderland taking just two points from their week of League One fixtures.

"We are in the market and of course, any manager wants one or two in on the first day of January because any new arrival does give you a boost," Johnson said.

"It doesn't always happen like that for a number of reasons, particularly in this window because the COVID situation means it's a little bit of an anomaly.

"There's a lot of that going [clubs holding onto players] on and that's obviously something that we've done ourselves.

"If you look at the glass full, we're in a position where we can go and compete in the second half of the season for our objective.

"If you look at the games like this one, like the one at Shrewsbury, where you feel it's two points dropped, then you've got to learn your lessons.

"Going into the last run of games, that can't happen.

"This is still a fairly young team and the players are finding their voice, and we have to encourage that."

Sunderland now have a free week before the visit of Portsmouth to the Stadium of Light next Saturday, and the break should allow Corry Evans to return from concussion.

With Bailey Wright, Thorben Hoffmann and Leon Dajaku all making their return to the starting XI at Accrington Stanley, Johnson's options are beginning to improve after a challenging week.

He insists that they can still achieve their objective of automatic promotion.

Rotherham United's defeat at Fleetwood Town means Sunderland stayed second in the table on Saturday, though Paul Warne's side have played two games less.

Wigan Athletic's win over Doncaster Rovers has taken them to within three points of the Black Cats, with five games in hand.

"When you've got your best players fit and firing it makes a big difference, it gives you that confidence," Johnson said.

"I'm pretty confident in the group, like I always am, and you just want a clean run at it.

"With COVID, the fixture pile ups and injuries, clubs are having to be flexible and adapt pretty much daily.

"There's a load of points to play for, that's for sure.

"We've got good home games coming up, we've got footballing away games coming up which will help us, and we're looking forward to the last 20 games."

