Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris has named his starting XI and subs to play Millwall at the Stadium of Light

Régis Le Bris has named his starting XI to face Millwall in the Championship at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.

The Sunderland head coach is unable to call upon left-backs Dennis Cirkin or Leo Hjelde, with fellow defenders Dan Ballard and Jenson Seelt also ruled out of the game against the Lions. Le Bris has, therefore, handed a start to Alan Browne, who looks likely to play right-back, with Trai Hume moving to left-back.

The decision to play Browne at right-back and shift Hume to the opposite flank means Joe Anderson, a natural left-back, remains on the bench under Le Bris and would suggest that the Sunderland head coach does not trust the former Everton man to start in the Championship.

As well as Seelt, Hjelde and Ballard, Le Bris is also unable to call upon Salis Abdul Samed, Jayden Danns, Trey Ogunsuyi, Ahmed Abdullahi, Enzo Le Fee and Ian Poveda ahead of the game against Millwall. Wilson Isidor has been restored to the starting XI ahead of Eliezer Mayenda. Le Bris’ bench features several youngsters, with Tom Lavery and Oli Bainbridge called up alongside Harrison Jones and Ben Middlemas with his squad short on numbers.

Sunderland XI: Anthony Patterson; Alan Browne, Luke O’Nien, Chris Mepham, Trai Hume; Dan Neil, Jobe Bellingham, Chris Rigg; Patrick Roberts, Wilson Isidor, Romaine Mundle.

Sunderland subs: Simon Moore, Tom Lavery, Joe Anderson, Eliezer Mayenda, Oli Bainbridge, Milan Aleksic, Tommy Watson, Harrison Jones, Ben Middlemas