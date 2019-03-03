Sunderland boss reflects on big impact of Celtic loanee Lewis Morgan in Plymouth win

Lewis Morgan made a big impact off the bench at Bristol Rovers and carried that form into a stunning first half display against Plymouth Argyle.

The Celtic loanee provided the assist for Lee Cattermole's opener in a brilliant display, Morgan constantly beating his man and whipping in dangerous balls into the area.

His performance faded second half as Plymouth improved following a woeful first half and pushed Sunderland back.

But Morgan has shown in the last two games exactly what he offers this Sunderland side as they chase down automatic promotion.

Jack Ross said: “He was good, he was good last week when he came on.

“I have a close relationship with him anyway, he has trained really well over the last couple of weeks and he always backs himself and believes he is good enough to play but he has to show that all the time and against Bristol and in the first half showed what he is capable of.

“He is a good player, no doubt about that and the other players recognise that.

“His contribution was good.

“Lewis has played more of his career on the left, he is very two footed he usually is on the left but we obviously have a player on that side of the pitch that is in very good form."