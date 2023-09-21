Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tony Mowbray praised his defensive duo Dan Ballard and Luke O'Nien after Sunderland's 3-1 win over Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday night.

Ballard continued his impressive progress this season with a superb performance at Ewood Park, making two crucial last-gasp clearances in the opening exchanges to keep his side level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mowbray made the decision to start the campaign with Ballard and O'Nien ahead of Danny Batth, who subsequently joined Norwich City.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the head coach believes the two are building an impressive partnership as Sunderland made it 13 points from a possible 15.

"He's an outstanding defender, he's a brilliant footballer," Mowbray said.

"I say we're lucky to have him, but it was brilliant recruitment to bring Dan Ballard to this football club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's a diamond of a lad. I'm not sure where his ceiling is but he's a wonderful footballer and an old-school centre-half who puts his body on the line.

"And if he plays against a really strong player, he just gets stronger himself. He reacts to what's in front of him.

"He needed to be good tonight against a good team. He's a warrior, amazing really.

'I do sit and worry sometimes that if Ballard gets injured, with total respect to the young centre-halves we have behind him, they're not Dan Ballard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad