Sunderland boss reacts to 'amazing' Dan Ballard display and the partnership starting to thrive
Dan Ballard shone in Sunderland's win over Blackburn Rovers
Tony Mowbray praised his defensive duo Dan Ballard and Luke O'Nien after Sunderland's 3-1 win over Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday night.
Ballard continued his impressive progress this season with a superb performance at Ewood Park, making two crucial last-gasp clearances in the opening exchanges to keep his side level.
Mowbray made the decision to start the campaign with Ballard and O'Nien ahead of Danny Batth, who subsequently joined Norwich City.
And the head coach believes the two are building an impressive partnership as Sunderland made it 13 points from a possible 15.
"He's an outstanding defender, he's a brilliant footballer," Mowbray said.
"I say we're lucky to have him, but it was brilliant recruitment to bring Dan Ballard to this football club.
"He's a diamond of a lad. I'm not sure where his ceiling is but he's a wonderful footballer and an old-school centre-half who puts his body on the line.
"And if he plays against a really strong player, he just gets stronger himself. He reacts to what's in front of him.
"He needed to be good tonight against a good team. He's a warrior, amazing really.
'I do sit and worry sometimes that if Ballard gets injured, with total respect to the young centre-halves we have behind him, they're not Dan Ballard.
"I believe Luke O'Nien's voice and organisational skills are just as important as what Ballard brings. His composure to pick the first pass on the transition is really exceptional and he's a really talented footballer as well."