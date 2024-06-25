Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sunderland figure has revealed new plans for the Stadium of Light during the 2024-25 campaign

Sunderland figure Alex Clark hopes to attract new fans to watch Sunderland Women next season.

The Black Cats have announced that Mel Reay’s team will return to the Stadium of Light during the 2024-25 season with four games pencilled in ahead of the next campaign.

The club’s other fixtures will continue at the Eppleton Colliery Welfare Ground as Sunderland look to improve on last season’s third-placed finish in the Championship, which saw a club-record 1,477 supporters watch the River Wear Derby in March.

“With the evolution of the women’s game and the current developments to the ground, we are delighted that we will be hosting games at the Stadium of Light,” Sunderland Women’s general manager Clark said. “It provides exciting opportunities for our players and allows us to further connect with the city.