Sunderland boss provides fitness update on Josh Maja and Glenn Loovens ahead of Southend United visit

Josh Maja is set to resume training on Friday at the Academy of Light and is expected to return to the squad for the visit of Southend United.

The striker missed the 1-0 win over Doncaster Rovers with an ankle injury but is set to return to bolster Jack Ross' options for this weekend.

Glenn Loovens is back in training after his hamstring injury but the weekend will come too soon for him.

Ross said: "Glenn trained today for the first time, but it’s too early for him to be involved in terms of the game on.

"Josh should train tomorrow, unless he has any reaction to the work he’s done today. He’ll train tomorrow and be back involved in the squad for Saturday.

"Other than that it’s as we were, with the exception of Bryan (Oviedo) whose suspension is over and will return to the squad."