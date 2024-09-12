The Sunderland winger was the subject of transfer interest from the Premier League on deadline day.

Sunderland under-21 lead coach Graeme Murty has praised Tommy Watson’s attitude after deadline day bids from the Premier League.

The young winger, who is under contract until 2026, was the subject of late transfer interest from Brighton & Hove Albion with the Seagulls bidding around £2million for the Academy of Light graduate but the bid was rejected by Sunderland.

Despite the well-documented transfer interest, Murty insisted the player hadn’t been impacted by the talk after playing and scoring against Athletic Bilbao in the Premier League International Cup at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday night.

“He's been top, he's always been top,” Murty told The Echo after the game. “He's just great to work with he's a nice kid he comes in every day, he works hard every day he wants to get better every day. That stuff hasn't disrupted that at all so I've known lots of people where it would have done.

“He has just got on with it. I'm not going to say he has got his head down because that would suggest he didn't have his head down to begin with but he's just carried on. He's just Tommy, we work with him we know him well we think there's more to come from him. I think people said that about the team - we think there is more to come from him and that's the exciting part.”

The 18-year-old Easington-born forward netted Sunderland’s second goal of the evening with a jinking run from the left followed by a deflected finish, ensuring the Black Cats earned a share of the spoils after falling 2-1 behind.

“He battled hard for not a lot of reward throughout the game because we were too linear we got the ball down the side we went to him and they could get two or three people around him and kind of nullify him,” Murty said of Watson after the game.

“I was saying to guys we need to switch the ball we need to go from side to side and when we hit the other side of the touchline and made that entire team shift now we're much more likely to get Tommy in a 1v1 situation.

“Tommy is a good player we want to give him the ball quite a lot, we don't want to do it straight away we want to disrupt their shape first and then get him into a better situation because when you do get him in the box like that it's really difficult to stop. It's elusive and he can finish so we want to get our destructive players into those situations rather into a 1v2.”

Watson has continued to train with Sunderland’s first team and has been involved in Régis Le Bris’ senior squad for the Championship games against Portsmouth and Burnley and forms part of a richly talented and highly-rated under-21 group.

“I'm happy to work with all of them - they might not think after what I said at the end - but I'm still happy,” Murty added after the game. “I've just said to them that I don't think they know how good they could be.

“For me, I think they're a talented group with lots and lots more to come. The excitement for me is how we unlock it and that's our challenge as a staff, that's the thing that brings us into work every single day because this is them at the start of their journey.”