Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both have featured almost exclusively in defence through the pre-season period, though that is in part due to Neil's need to get all his players regular minutes ahead of the new season.

The pair again operated in the backline at Bradford City as the Black Cats fell to a 2-0 defeat.

Gooch came through the Sunderland academy primarily as a number ten, a role which he reprised in Phil Parkinson's 3-4-3 system to good effect.

Lynden Gooch in action against Bradford City

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, under Neil he has played entirely on the right flank and the head coach feels that is likely to be the case in the upcoming season.

"He's played in a similar role for pretty much all of last season, so I think it's normal for him," Neil said.

"Under me, he played either right back, right wing back or right wing.

"At some point tonight, he's played all three of those roles.

"That's what he is, he covers off that right side up and down the flanks."

Winchester played on the right of the back three to begin with at Valley Parade, and alongside Danny Batth when Neil reverted to back four in the second half.

The 29-year-old has not any meaningful game time in central midfield since Neil's first game in charge against AFC Wimbledon, and like Gooch played a key part in the club's promotion by dropping into defence and excelling.

Particularly if Neil does opt to go with a back three at any stage this season, the Northern Irishman will be a contender for a place.

"Similarly with Carl, tonight he has played right back and right-sided central defender which he did for me last season," Neil said.

"I think he is really comfortable in a three, because he can defend one-v-one. I think centre back in a two is probably the position he is least comfortable in.

"Right back or the right of a three, I think he is very comfortable there."