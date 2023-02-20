The head coach was encouraged to see the youngster play a key role in Jack Clarke's goal against Bristol City, and added that his team-mates are appreciating the energy and intensity he has brought to the frontline.

Gelhardt was brought off shortly after Clarke's goal, and is yet to complete 90 minutes for Sunderland. Mowbray says that is only a matter of time as he carefully manages his introduction to the squad, conscious that he needs him to stay fit for as much of the rest of the campaign as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mowbray said: "Joe had an amazing part to play in our goal on Saturday, he got involved in the build up twice and got Jack away down the left flank.

Sunderland striker Joe Gelhardt

"It's not just judging him on goals, he's worked extremely hard for the team. It would be great for the kid if he could notch a goal or two as he goes along for his own confidence and belief, because it's been a while since he's played as much football as he is now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm consciously thinking that when we get to 70 minutes, you wouldn't normally take your striker off but he's got to start again on Tuesday night and then has to start again on Saturday. I'm trying to manage his time and win games at the same time.

"We're really pleased with him because he's working his socks off, and we know the goals will come if we keep trying to create the chances for him.

"First and foremost, we're talking about young players.

"I've got no issues with Joffy, he's working really, really hard for us and he'll find the net. The team really appreciates the effort and work he's putting in for us, getting around the pitch and closing players down. He'll want to have goals next to his name as a striker but hopefully that'll come."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad