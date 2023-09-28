Sunderland boss outlines Elliot Embleton plan after Derby loanee suffers injury blow

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Elliot Embleton has returned to Sunderland after suffering a fresh injury blow while on loan at Derby County.

Embleton had made his debut for his new club but then suffered a freak injury in training, damaging his thigh while taking a corner at the end of a session.

Head coach Tony Mowbray confirmed on Thursday that the 24-year-old is facing a number of months on the sidelines. His season-long loan at Derby has not been brought to an early conclusion, and will likely be reviewed in January depending on his progress.

In the meantime Embleton will start his rehabilitation at the Academy of Light.

"It's a huge blow for the boy and I've had long chats with him on the phone and in my office," Mowbray said.

"He's pretty down because he's had eight months out and the reason he went out on loan and the reason we did that was to get him game time, so that he wasn't just sat on the bench. We felt after an eight-month absence that would be more beneficial for him.

"It looks like he's popped or torn his thigh muscle and so it's going to be a few months I think.