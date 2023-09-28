News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row

Sunderland boss outlines Elliot Embleton plan after Derby loanee suffers injury blow

Sunderland's homegrown attacking midfielder has suffered another injury setback

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith
Published 28th Sep 2023, 16:00 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Elliot Embleton has returned to Sunderland after suffering a fresh injury blow while on loan at Derby County.

Embleton had made his debut for his new club but then suffered a freak injury in training, damaging his thigh while taking a corner at the end of a session.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Head coach Tony Mowbray confirmed on Thursday that the 24-year-old is facing a number of months on the sidelines. His season-long loan at Derby has not been brought to an early conclusion, and will likely be reviewed in January depending on his progress.

In the meantime Embleton will start his rehabilitation at the Academy of Light.

Most Popular

"It's a huge blow for the boy and I've had long chats with him on the phone and in my office," Mowbray said.

"He's pretty down because he's had eight months out and the reason he went out on loan and the reason we did that was to get him game time, so that he wasn't just sat on the bench. We felt after an eight-month absence that would be more beneficial for him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It looks like he's popped or torn his thigh muscle and so it's going to be a few months I think.

"We discussed with him about coming back and doing his rehab here so he can be with his family as I would say, his players and his team. We can get around him and he can come to some of the games with us, and maybe we can get him scouting tickets, just so we can keep him integrated in the club."

Related topics:Tony MowbrayElliot EmbletonDerby