The Black Cats made a flying start to their second-tier return when Jack Clarke headed them into an 11th-minute lead.

Neil's side created a number of good chances but the head coach felt they weren't brave enough in the latter stages of either half.

Neil wants another four or five signings to ensure his side can handle the step up in intensity and compete for 90 minutes week in, week out.

Viktor Gyokeres scores a late goal for Coventry City at the Stadium of Light

"I thought our start was excellent, we moved the ball really well and scored a really good goal," Neil said.

"But then when we scored, I thought we started to be a bit more hesitant in terms of risking the ball. We were trying to find the number ten in the spare pocket in the middle of midfield, but that’s never easy to do. You need to really risk the ball to find that spare player.

"There's intensity off the ball and intensity on the ball, the need to make angles and break off people so you're available.

"In the second half I don't think we worked hard enough on the ball. Off the ball I thought we were fine, worked really hard.

"On the ball was where my criticism lay. For ten minutes at the start of the first half we stopped moving and rotating as well as we should have done on the ball, and to be honest I think that was because of the intensity and how much harder we found that.

"Because when you get tired, you start making bad decisions."

Neil also discussed some of his big selection calls for the opening day of the season.

Leon Dajaku, Carl Winchester, Jay Matete and Jack Diamond were all left out of the matchday squad and face a battle to force their way in as Neil looks to step up recruitment again before the window closes.

"With Leon, he's unfortunately only trained for one or two days before the game after his groin injury. That wasn't really enough as he didn't get any minutes in the last two pre-season friendlies.