Lee Johnson’s side were set to host Oxford United at the Stadium of Light before a number of international call-ups led to the game being postponed.

The Wearsiders are one of a number of teams without a fixture this weekend including league leaders Wigan Athletic.

But that does mean the Black Cats may find themselves further down the table when they return to League One duty at Gillingham next weekend.

That depends on the results of third placed Plymouth Argyle who take on Burton Albion and fifth placed Wycombe Wanderers who host the Gills.

Wins for both will see them leapfrog the Black Cats and the Latics at the top of the table.

But ahead of the weekend’s League One action we look at some of the things that have been happening around the division in the last 24 hours.

1. Imps to take it easy with Walsh Lincoln City manager Michael Appleton has said they will manage defender Joe Walsh after the 29-year-old made his return from injury in Tuesday's Papa John's Trophy defeat to the Black Cats. The Welshman was a key player for Lincoln last season making 25 appearances including the Imps' play-off semi-final win at the Stadium of Light. "It would have been naïve to play him for more the 45 minutes," Appleton told Lincolnshire Live. "He's come through it, he seems to be fine. He's been out for a long time and we'll try and manage it the best we possibly can. Is going to be able to play every minute of every game over the next six weeks? Probably not."

2. MK Dons boss scoops award MK Dons boss Liam Manning has been named the League One manager of the month for September. It comes after the Dons went unbeaten in their five League One games taking 11 points from a possible 15. The 36-year-old has made a positive start to life at Stadium MK since taking over from Russell Martin, with his side sitting sixth in the League One table just three points behind leaders Wigan. "It's an honour and a privilege to win this award but it's important for me to highlight that this is a collective effort," Manning said. It's been a really good start to the season for us but it's a long season - we have to keep pushing and fighting to sustain our level of performance and continue producing results for the Football Club."

3. Portsmouth handed injury boost Portsmouth have been given an injury boost after teenage midfielder Miguel Azeez came off the bench for England U20's in their 1-1 draw with Italy on Thursday. Azeez is a product of Arsenal's academy and joined the Fratton Park club on loan during the summer but has been limited to just one appearance for Danny Cowley's side. Pompey host Sutton United in the Papa John's Trophy next week which could give Azeez an opportunity to return to Cowley's starting XI.

4. Tractor Boys not 100 per cent Ipswich Town midfielder Wes Burns has admitted his side aren't firing on all cylinders so far this season with the Tractor Boys languishing 19th in the League One table. The 26-year-old was one of a number of summer signings at Portman Road arriving from Fleetwood Town as Paul Cook overhauled his Ipswich squad. But the attacker has scored just once in eight outings and has told the East Anglian Times they must perform better. "It's picked up in the last few but the team isn't operating at 100 per cent so, until we start winning games regularly, I don't think too many will be feeling like they're nailed on starters."