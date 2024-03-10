Sunderland boss Mike Dodds reacts to controversial decision in Southampton defeat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mike Dodds says Sunderland have had two big decisions go against them this week but says he won't dwell on either as he looks to end the club's losing run.

The Black Cats felt they should have had a big chance to equalise in stoppage time against Leicester City on Tuesday night, when Dan Ballard appeared to be fouled by Hamza Choudhury as he broke through on goal. There was then controversy at St Mary's when Adam Armstrong scored from the penalty spot despite appearing to kick the ball initially with his standing leg before converting.

Sunderland felt the goal should have been ruled out, which would have kept the score at 1-0 to the hosts despite their domination of the game up until that point.

"Yeah, the whole refereeing thing is a difficult one for me because I understand that it's a really difficult job for them and they're humans, so they're going to make mistakes," he said.

"We had two penalties the other night which we didn't get given, the goal [Armstrong's penalty] should have been chalked off but I'm not going to come out and criticise, that's not in my nature. My nature is to focus 100% on Sunderland and us being better, those decisions sometimes go for you and sometimes they don't. In the last two games two big decisions have gone against us. It is what it is, I can't change that now but what I can do is get back on the training pitch on Monday and try and improve."