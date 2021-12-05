Sunderland boss Mel Reay to hand new signing debut in Aston Villa Women cup clash

The 16-year-old full back joined the club this week after impressing in the club’s RTC system over a number of years.

Reay is battling an injury crisis at the club, which will lead to a number of changes when Aston Villa Women travel to Eppleton for the latest Continental Cup group game.

Full back Faye Mullen is one of those expected to be asbent, which will hand Burt her opportunity at some stage in the game.

Sunderland boss Mel Reay

Reay insisted, however, that Burt’s arrival in the senior group is entirely on merit.

“Daisy was one of those who came in with us in pre season and who I wanted to monitor closely,” Reay told The Echo.

“She had a six-week programme of training with us, to absorb the environment, get to know us better and vice versa.

“She's a really good player, very enthusiastic, represents her country at U17 level.

“She's a right back with a really good engine and for her age, she's hard as nails.

“I'd like it on record she was signed on merit, not just because of our injury crisis. It was always the plan to bring her in.

“With these cup games it's the perfect time to do that, and she will get a chance, she will be on the pitch at some stage on Sunday for sure.”

Libbi McInnes, Neve Herron and Maria Farrugia are all expected to be involved against Carla Ward’s side followign their return from international duty.

“I think Villa said publicly that they want to mix it up in this competition and play some of their academy players,” Reay said.

"It's one of those, you just don't quite know how they'll go, what's gone in terms of their players coming back from international duty, etc.

“So I think you just go into these games concentrating on yourself, not worrying too much about who it is the opposition will put out.

“It's a good chance for us to work on some things that we want to be better at, and that's for sure going to be our focus over the next three games.”

