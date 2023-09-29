Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland return to Championship action this weekend as they look to build on a hugely impressive first month of their campaign, where they remained unbeaten and picked up eight points from four fixtures.

The Black Cats face Watford at Eppleton on Sunday afternoon (2pm KO) and we caught up with head coach Mel Reay to discuss the season so far, the latest injury news and the lowdown on a new addition to the squad...

The international break has given you a chance to reflect on the first four games. What do you make of your start and how do you feel the Championship is shaping up generally?

We've been really pleased with the start we've had, getting wins and putting points on the board early doors. It gives you that confidence to grow into the season and that's important because it's certainly a tougher division than it was last year.

We had the opportunity to work closely with a lot of players and reflect on their performances and what they can bring moving forward. We've used the time valuably and we're looking forward to moving into this next block of games.

I think the division is more open last year, though similar in that I think anyone can beat anyone. It's about consistency within your own performances.

Crystal Palace showed what a good side they were with a big win against Durham the week before you played - you must have been pretty pleased to come away with a point against them?

That was the message to the players in the build up - you have to turn up because if you don't then things like that can happen.

They're a really good team who I'm sure will be up there at the end of the season, they have some really good players. We were delighted that we were able to go toe-to-toe with them and I actually thought we could have won the game, to be fair. I felt we had the better chances, but I was happy to come away with a point and stay unbeaten going into the international break.

What are you expecting from Watford on Sunday?

They've had a mixed bag of results, won one, drawn one and lost two. They're another team who have really good players.

They beat Charlton Athletic 3-2 at The Valley and again, that shows that we're going to have to turn up and bring our best. They're a good team and they play a different formation to us so it's going to be different spaces that we need to occupy, and be patient on the ball.

Hopefully we're ruthless in front of goal this week because that's certainly been a big focus in our practice over the course of the international break.

Since we last spoke you've concluded your summer transfer business, signing Mollie Rouse from FFC Turbine Potsdam. How did that deal come about and what will Rouse bring to the side?

We knew a bit about Mollie and once her agent got in touch to say that she was available and looking to leave the Bundesliga, we jumped at the chance.

Knowing that we've got an injury to Keira [Ramshaw], it just gives us a little bit of depth in midfield. She's an excellent player, a central midfielder who likes to get on the ball and is very comfortable with it. She's calm in possession and the international break has given us a good chance to work with her and show her what the club is all about.

Over the next block of games I've no doubt that she'll get on the pitch and show what she's about.

How is Keira?

Keira unfortunately is still not in a good place with her injury. She has seen a surgeon for a second opinion and we're still in consultation. There'll be a follow-up consultation/appointment but she will be out for a long period, I think.

How is the squad shaping up for Sunday's game, are the players who've been on international duty back and available for selection?

Everyone that I've seen is back fit and healthy.

They were a little tired yesterday but they've been in the gym and Grace Ede has been out on training on the grass.

We haven't had Liz Ejupi back with us yet, she flew in from Bulgaria and is due in this afternoon [Thursday]. Hopefully she'll be good to go as well.

How special was it to have the Lionesses in the north east, playing in front over 40,000 fans in the Stadium of Light?

It was a great occasion. We were all there, players and staff, in the fanzone as well. I think even for the young fans, just to see the women's team.. it was packed and our players were signing autographs left, right and centre. There was a real buzz about the place and the game itself was entertaining, chances for both sides which was really pleasing.