Mel Reay is hopeful that Sunderland will make one final addition to their squad before the transfer window closes on Thursday night.

The Black Cats have made a superb start to the campaign and currently sit second in the early Championship table, but Reay has been eager to add a bit more depth to the squad for the challenges ahead.

Sunderland are 'pretty close' to one deal but have work to do if they are to finalise it before the deadline. Reay is not expecting any additional business at this stage.

"We're pretty close to getting one in but it's one that is very definitely going to go right down the wire," Reay said.

"So people will have to sit tight and we're hopeful that we'll have some news over the next couple of days. That's the one deal we're working on."

Reay also confirmed that Emily Scarr should be back in the squad for the visit of Crystal Palace to Eppleton this Sunday (2pm KO), after the winger missed out on the 1-0 win over Southampton with a knock.

"Emily is back running, we're hoping that she'll get out on the grass with us afternoon," Reay said.

"I'm hopeful that she'll be back in the squad on Sunday."

Reay is hopeful that Sunderland can build on that promising start heading into the first international break of the campaign. It is set to be a stern test, with Palace securing a remarkable 9-1 win over Durham last Sunday.

"It's going to be another tough team, they play very similarly to us and with really good players.

"I think it's going to be very similar to the Southampton game to be honest, which we knew was going to be very close. We know we're going to have to show quality on the ball to win the game.

