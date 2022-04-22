Sunderland boss Mel Reay gives a team news update and looks ahead to sell-out derby clash with Durham

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Durham currently sit sixth in the table having run out 2-0 winners in the return fixture earlier this season.

Reay says her side have come a long way since then and are relishing the prospect of playing in front of a big crowd.

"We've worked hard when the players have been in [over the break] because we don't want the season to fizzle out, we want to finish strongly," Reay said.

Sunderland boss Mel Reay

"It's going to be a big occasion for everyone, and it's a great end to the season for us.

"The girls are really looking forward to it, they want to do themselves justice after the defeat at Hetton last time out and they're in good spirits.

"If you reflect on the first time we played Durham, we have learned so much as a team since then and we've come an awful long way.

"We've turned a bit of a corner in terms of the form that we've now been carrying, so I'd like to think that it's going to be a really competitive game.

"It's a different experience for the players to go into," Reay added of the sell out at Maiden Castle.

"They've played in front of big crowds at the Stadium of Light and that was a great experience, and this is just something else for them to experience and learn from.

"Often young players have no fear and they're really looking forward to the challenge, they're raring to go."

While Reay's primary focus during a three-week break from action has been on the final two games, it has also offered a chance to step up preparations for next season.

"It's been a chance to reflect really, to look back at the season we've had and what we might do better next year," Reay said.

"We've had a quite a lot of staff meetings in terms of preparing for next season, I think it would be foolish not to.

"There's a lot of work going on behind the scenes, especially with the U23 team that we're going to develop next season because there has been a lot of interest in that.

"There's a lot of planning to do but it's an exciting time."

Sunderland will be without Abby Towers for the closing stages of the season, a blow given how influential the centre back has been since her return to the club earlier this year.

Emily Scarr will be back, however, having successfully come through the concussion protocols.

"Abby will definitely miss the final two games with a knee issue,” Reay said.

"It’s unfortunate for Abby but it’s part of the game, and she’s got the full support of everyone in terms of her recovery and getting back on the pitch.