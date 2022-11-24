Sunderland were again beaten 1-0 after conceding from a late set piece against Lewes last weekend, leaving them with four points from their opening nine games.

Their trip to Coventry United next weekend, who sit bottom in the only relegation place without a point from their first nine, has taken on a real significance as the final league game of the year.

While Sunderland's main issue has been a lack of goals, Reay is confident that will change in the weeks ahead.

Reay said: "We're frustrated that we haven't got over the line, especially the last three games that we've had where we've lost 1-0.

"We've certainly not been outplayed in that time so we've just got to keep going and find positives in what we're doing. I think we've been really brave in playing the way we've wanted to play, and we've created chances. Yes, we absolutely want to create more but we also want to convert the ones we are making. Everyone can see we haven't scored enough and that gets you points.

"We need to start kicking on and we need more than four points, that's for sure.

"The data shows that we are creating chances and at a similar level to the opposition that we're playing, the difference is that they're converting. That's football - it's about putting it in the back of the net. We have to keep going and keep working on it during the week so that someone can do it on a Sunday for us.

Sunderland boss Mel Reay

"The league is tougher than last year, for sure, it's going to be stronger every year it grows and we've got to grow with it.

"It's been a tough start, but we had a tough spell in the middle of last season. There'll be highs and lows, and we're working extremely hard to turn this low to a high.

"We're not even half way through the season yet and that's the positive, there are a lot of games left and we're learning about ourselves and the opposition: We're not far away."

Reay's side travel to Manchester City on Sunday for their second Conti Cup fixture, and do so with a number of injury concerns.

The head coach says the scale of the challenge against one of the best teams in the country is clear, but wants her young side to relish the opportunity: "It's certainly going to be a tough game.

"We've had some illness and a couple of injuries this week, so if I'm honest I'm probably glad it's a cup week and we have a chance of getting these players fresh for next weekend.

"It's a no-pressure game, we'll go up against some of the best players in the world and our players can see what it takes to play at the highest level.

"It's a big occasion for our players, and we'll go with key performance indicators that we want to get out of the game progressing into Coventry the following week.

