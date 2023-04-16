News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland boss makes selection admission after Dennis Cirkin sees red against Birmingham City

Tony Mowbray says he would likely have opted to rest Dennis Cirkin for Huddersfield Town's visit to the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night.

By Phil Smith
Published 16th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

Cirkin is suspended for the game after picking up two yellow cards in the win over Birmingham City, but Mowbray has said that he would likely have looked to bring Luke O'Nien back into the line-up.

The 2-1 win was Cirkin's second start in a week, following his extended absence as he recovered from the concussion he suffered at Millwall in early February.

After his team-mates helped secure three crucial points in the closing stages of the game, Mowbray said that he believed in the long run the chance to take a rest might be no bad thing either for Cirkin or the club.

Sunderland boss Tony MowbraySunderland boss Tony Mowbray
"I haven't really looked at it back so I haven't really discussed with him but I've said to him that it's fine, it's professional football," Mowbray said.

"If anything, he might well have been left on Tuesday night anyway because he's been out for a long time and then he's played back-to-back games. If he'd played another one, he might well have been at risk of getting injury. So for him to sit out and watch the game, it might not be such a bad thing for him.

"We've got Luke O'Nien who is an amazing footballer and personality, we'll find an answer."

Mowbray will also consider recalling Joe Gelhardt to the starting XI for the game against Neil Warnock's side, who currently sit still just one point outside the relegation zone.

