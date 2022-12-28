Mowbray has explained that the winger suffered a minor injury ahead of that game, having been slightly behind the rest of the squad on fitness following his spell at the World Cup with Costa Rica.

"He didn't train for two or three days because he took a kick on the top of his foot in training, he was hobbling about and couldn't strike the ball," Mowbray said.

"The decision was made just to leave him out and give him a chance to get back fit - but he will be travelling with us to the North West.

"He missed some training off the back of returning from the World Cup, where their output in training is down on what we would usually do. At tournaments training is often about preparation for matches so that's all it is really. I think there's an understanding that coming back from that kind of scenario is going to leave you a little undercooked - and it's just going to take a little bit of time."

Mowbray has also warned that with two games in a matter of days, he will have to tread carefully with both Ross Stewart and Daniel Ballard as they continue their comebacks from longer-term injuries.

"These things are in my mind," Mowbray said.

"There are a few aching muscles out there, the physical data from the last three games has been huge right across the team. Corry Evans, for example, is probably breaking his own records - he's hit over 11,000 metres in two games back-to-back, it's a huge physical effort.

Sunderland winger Jewison Bennette

"If, like Ross for example, you've been out for four months and you're being asked to repeat that kind of output, there'll be a drop-off at some stage. I think my job is to try and assess which games to pick, which games to rest people and where if we need them, we can use utilise from the bench - without trying to be too clever.

