Sunderland head coach Michael Beale

Michael Beale has said that he expects Coventry City to finish around the play-off places as he prepares for a 'tough' first game as Sunderland head coach.

Coventry made it to the play-off final last season where they lost to Luton Town on penalties and though they have started this campaign slower, they have lost just one of their last six league fixtures. Beale says it will be a proud day as he takes charge at the Stadium of Light for the first time.

“It’s certainly been an interesting first week," Beale said.

"It’s obviously the festive week as well, so there’s been lots of extra activities in and around the club. It was the Christmas lunch [on Tuesday], and I got to meet the extended staff from the other departments in the club at another Christmas function on [Tuesday] night.

"It’s been a whirlwind in terms of the meeting the players and staff, but the people have been fantastic with me. That was never in doubt because the people here are extremely proud of their club and their part of the country. I’m learning all the time. I’ve listened a lot to the staff in house about their views because the interim staff did an extremely impressive job in the short time they were in charge. I’ve been listening to both Michaels and Ally in terms of what’s been happening within, and just learning how each department works.

"It’s been a busy week, and I’m really looking forward to the game at the weekend. I think it’s a difficult game. They’re a very good team who also got to the play-offs last year. They’ll have the same ambition for us, and it’s a fantastic way to end my first week here, with that game at home. I lived quite close to Coventry when I worked at Aston Villa and QPR, so I went to a couple of games," he added.

"I know the people behind the scenes there, and I know they’re 100 per cent behind Mark and his staff. They know the incredible work he does. They didn’t start so well last season because they had the issues with the pitch, but then they went on that fantastic run. They lost two incredible players in the summer – one to the Premier League and one to a huge club in Sporting Lisbon. "They’ve recruited after that, and it’s taken a little bit of time to settle, but I have no doubt that Mark Robins, with his experience, and his assistant Adie Vivash, who I worked with at Chelsea many years, will get them there or thereabouts come the end of the season. Every day that we’re in front of Coventry is a good place for us to be at Sunderland. It’s a tough game to start with because I know them quite well, and they know me quite well too.