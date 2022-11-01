Michut initially struggled with minor injuries after joining late in the summer window but he made a positive impression when introduced from the bench during the 1-1 draw with Luton Town at the weekend.

Mowbray has said that Amad has proven he is ready to start regularly now and he is hopeful that the 19-year-old is on a similar journey.

“Michut came on and did really well,” said Mowbray.

“I’ve been saying for a few weeks now that I’d love to get Michut in the team because he’s such a wonderful passer of the ball and he can knit our team together and keep feeding the really talented attacking players. But if he hasn’t played enough football, we have to be mindful of that.

“He picked up a few injuries when he first arrived and missed the first few weeks, and he’s still just getting up to speed really. But I thought he was good when he came on the other day.

“We just have to keep going. The options are there for us, but we have to get the balance right. The good thing for me now is that these young lads are just about ready to be starting.

“We’ve given them enough time off the bench – 20 minutes here, 30 minutes there – and I think the next stage for them is to maybe start a game, and if they’re struggling at half-time, we can bring them off. If they can get an hour, that will work them up towards 90-minute football matches."

Sunderland midfielder Edouard Michut

One of the key questions for Mowbray is exactly how he works Michut into his side. The 19-year-old impressed at Kenilworth Road partly because he played in holding midfield after Corry Evans was brought off, which is the role in which he is most comfortable,

Mowbray is pleased to have another option there as cover for Evans is minimal elsewhere in the squad, but he also believes that Michut's route into the starting XI might initially at least be slightly further forward.

"With Edu, I think that is where he ideally wants to play [holding midfield]," Mowbray said.

"The conundrum is obviously the shape of the team, Corry Evans brings us experience and nous, he's a good footballer who has played at a good level and in good games - so I have to get the balance right.

"Again, it's about how you play. My mind is telling me that Michut will have to start in this team at some stage a little bit higher up, and depending on how the game goes he can deepen off his position, to get the ball and work it up the pitch and to keep going."