Sunderland boss Jack Ross reveals Josh Maja contract latest

Jack Ross is confident Josh Maja will stay at Sunderland beyond his current contract.

The 19-year-old forward, who has scored 11 goals in all competitions this season, is yet to sign a new deal at the Stadium of Light, amid speculation about his future.

Maja's current deal will expire next summer, but Ross is hopeful the forward will stay.

"I still believe he (Maja) will be at the club beyond his current contract," said Ross."Obviously there will be certain elements that are out of my control."

"If there was an offer that came that the club believed they couldn't turn down, it's very different.

"At the moment, the conversations I've had with Josh, I know he's happy, enjoys it, I think he believes it's an environment where he can improve.

I would still be confident that he'll remain at the club but there will always be other factors and things that I can't control."

"I think part of it is what happens in modern football. When players do well, naturally they become subject to speculation."

Premier League giants Tottenham and Manchester City have reportedly been tracking Maja's progress this campaign.

Championship sides Middlesbrough and Bristol City have also been linked with moves for the forward, but Ross isn't worried about the speculation.

"I think part of it is what happens in modern football, when players do well naturally they become subject to speculation.

"There're are probably parts of that speculation that are accurate and parts of that speculation which are inaccurate, it just goes with the territory.

Ross insists the recent rumours haven't affected Maja's performances on the pitch, and the Sunderland boss is happy to wait for the situation to be resolved.

Even so, Ross knows the club can't wait forever, and a decision will have to be made in the near future.

"From my perspective the relationship I try to build with players, I try not to become blinkered as manager of the club.

"That's important, of course I've always got to take it from the player's perspective, there's always a balance to be had.

"At the moment I'm fairly patient with it because I don't think it's effecting his performance levels in any way.

"However, I think Josh is aware of this as well, the sooner these situations are resolved one way or another, it's helpful.

"We're only in November so I still think we have time and the parties involved don't need to make any snap decisions."