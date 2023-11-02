Sunderland boss issues team news update ahead of Swansea City with duo in contention

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has issued updates on Eliezer Mayenda, Adil Aouchiche and Aji Alese in contention to return

Tony Mowbray has confirmed that Eliezer Mayenda and Adil Aouchiche will travel to the team to Swansea City as his injury list begins to clear.

It is not yet clear whether either will make the matchday squad for Saturday's game, though there will be a vacancy as Chris Rigg heads to Indonesia for the U17 World Cup.

Rigg, who has been a regular on the bench this season, could miss up to four matches depending on how England fare in the coming fortnight.

Mowbray had hoped to put Mayenda on his bench last week but opted not to risk the young striker as he recovers from a hamstring problem, but the 18-year-old has trained fully this week.

While Aji Alese is not yet ready to return to the squad, Mowbray believes his return to full training is now very close.

"I don't think [anyone will be back]," Mowbray said.

"We've had Eliezer Mayenda training with us, but he's obviously only had one ninety-minute game in a bounce match against Hibs.

"There's a few lads who have travelled to Southampton to play in the U21s today but Eliezer is going to come with us to Swansea. With his hamstring, sitting on a coach for however long wasn't going to be any good, so he's going to come with us so he can integrate into our group a little more.

"I'd say the squad is pretty much going to be the same as it has been.

"Adil has been back training. He was going to start in the game just before he got injured, to be honest. I think he needs to continue his training programme but he's coming with us, yeah.

"Aji is out on the grass every day now so I would anticipate that he's not too far away from joining us in the main group. I would imagine that by the time of the next international break he'll be back in full training and competing for a place, though of course somewhere in that period he'll want some U21 time. But he's not far away now."