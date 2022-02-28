Sunderland boss identifies where his side can still improve after crucial win over Wigan Athletic

Neil tweaked his tactics to offer greater protection to his backline against a side who likely to seal automatic promotion this season, with his team mostly offering their attacking threat on the counter attack.

The head coach said afterwards the impressive performance of his side had 'given him things to think about moving forward', though he added that he did not think they could play that way in every game.

In particular, he feels his side can still show more threat in possession moving forward.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland boss Alex Neil

"It's our benchmark in terms of what we're capable of doing," Neil said.

"There's still more to come from us I think, in terms of moving the ball a little bit quicker probably, moving the ball from side to side a little bit better.

"But Saturday wasn't really about that. It was about making sure we stood up, and then the quality we did have was always going to be a factor in the game, and it was."

Neil was particularly pleased to secure his first win in front of nearly 5,000 travelling fans, and said the celebratory scenes between players and supporters should motivate his squad moving forward.

Sunderland travel to Charlton Athletic this weekend looking to build momentum and further bolster their position in the League One play-off places.

"I'm delighted with that, because the last couple of games they have been frustrated as we have been," Neil said.

"I've said to the players, what it does show that if we can get that big monster on our side, it is such a motivational tool for us.

"I think they could see the organisation and the work ethic that the players put in.

"I don't think it's hard to please fans. I think if you do the basics really, really, well and give everything you've got, they'll back you.

"We saw that on Saturday, and that was great for us."

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.