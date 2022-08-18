Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland fell to their first Championship defeat at Bramall Lane on Wednesday night but produced a spirited display after playing for an hour with ten men.

Stewart produced a fine assist for Lynden Gooch as Sunderland reduced the deficit in the second half, and Neil felt that was an example of where the Scot has improved since his arrival.

He was full of praise for both Stewart and Ellis Simms, even though he was forced to switch shape in the second half as his side began to struggle for a period.

“I think the main thing with Ross is that his link-up play has already improved dramatically from last year," Neil said.

"I thought he could run the channels and he could score goals, but I think he’s an all-round number nine now, isn’t he?

He can link it, he can run, he can score, he’s good in the air and he can take the ball in, link it, and you can work off him. He’s a top player.

“I thought the front two were brilliant," he added.

"Unfortunately, when we concede the second goal, I knew we needed to batten down the hatches down the side because that’s where Sheffield United attack you. What they do is they get down one side, overload it, then come down the other side and the side centre-back steps in and they get down the sides with the cutbacks.

"What I felt was that if we could keep our two strikers on the pitch then they’re such a handful that at any moment, we could score a goal. But then we concede the second goal, we need to batten down the hatches down the side and attack from flanks instead, and that’s why I changed it. It paid dividends. We get the goal from Goochy breaking on from the side, and we gave everything we’ve got."