The Black Cats are still locked in a ferociously competitive battle for a play-off place, and Wycombe Wanderers' win over Cambridge United on Tuesday night saw Neil's side drop to seventh in the table.

Sunderland's fate remains very much in their own hands, however, and their defensive record in particular has been improving rapidly.

Neil was asked how he felt the mood behind the scenes was at the club and said there should be positivity given the general progress.

Sunderland boss Alex Neil

"We've lost one in nine since I came in," Neil said.

"We were thrown in the deep end a bit, we were in poor form, I think we'd lost three on the bounce and conceded ten goals, and had a squad which lacked fitness in some areas, and was overtired in others.

"There was a lot to contend with but if you look at where we find ourselves nine games later, five clean sheets in six having won four of those matches.. played really well in a couple of others that we probably should have won.

"We find ourselves in a far, far better place now."

The Black Cats face one of their toughest tests yet under Neil when they travel to the Kassam Stadium to face Oxford United on Saturday afternoon.

Though Karl Robinson's side have lost their last two games they have arguably been the better side in both, and have scored more goals than any other team in League One.

Neil is impressed from what he has seen of a 'well-coached' side but with a trip to in-form Plymouth Argyle on the horizon, the head coach said his side will continue to take things from game to game, and that they have no reason to fear anybody.

"Put it this way, no team scares me," Neil said about the run ahead.

"I don't go into any game thinking, 'oh, this is going to be really tough'. I look at them and think they're a good side, and we will give them the respect that they're due, but equally we're a good side with good players.