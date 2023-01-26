The talented winger, a former France youth international, has signed a two-and-a-half year deal with the club holding the option for a further season.

Sunderland have beaten teams across Europe to the signing of Lihadji for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old has not featured regularly this season with his contract expiring this summer, and so Tony Mowbray has warned that it might take for fans to see the best of a player who was nominated alongside Amad for the prestigious Golden Boy award last year.

Lille's French forward Isaac Lihadji (R) celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the French L1 football match between Lille (LOSC) and Lorient (FCL) at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium Villeneuve-d'Ascq, northern France, on January 19, 2022. (Photo by DENIS CHARLET / AFP) (Photo by DENIS CHARLET/AFP via Getty Images)

However, he said it was a sign of Sunderland’s progress that they can recruit a player who has played in the Champions League and is a title winner with Lille.

“We are delighted to welcome Isaac to Sunderland AFC and it’s a mark of the club’s progression that we can attract this level of talent when so many others were in the mix,” Mowbray said.

"His playing time has been limited in recent months and we need to manage our immediate expectations, but he will add competition to the squad and we always have one eye on next season.

"I often talk about how important it is to keep putting talent into the club, so we are delighted that Isaac has chosen to continue his career with us and we are looking forward to working with him.”

