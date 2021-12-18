Sunderland boss gives this update on Arbenit Xhemajli's Sunderland comeback

The Kosovan defender had been absent for over a year with a major knee ligament injury, but made his return to senior football in the 1-0 Papa John's Trophy defeat to Oldham Athletic at the start of this month.

Xhemajli has not played any fixtures since then, either at senior or U23 level.

But the 23-year-old remains very much on schedule in his recovery, and has remained in full training with his team-mates.

Sunderland defender Arbenit Xhemajli

Johnson says the defender has had more minutes than had been expected at this stage, and should be able to play a bigger part in the new year as has been the plan.

"It's still under physio control, that one," Johnson said.

"They are the ones providing the insight into when he should and shouldn't play.

"I've been really happy with his comeback and I didn't think he would have as many games as he has, to be honest with you, and that's credit to him and the medical team.

"Every day he looks a bit more fluid and comfortable, every game that goes by builds his confidence, and that can only be a good thing."

That is particularly key as speaking after that Oldham Athletic defeat, Johnson said building that fluidity would be key to his future first-team prospects.

"Arbie, if I’m looking with my first-team eyes on, doesn’t look quite there yet in terms of his mobility around the knee," Johnson said then.

"He's still building up that mobility.

"But his decision-making is pretty good, and he’s brave and wins first headers. We’ll try to give him that time to build up that momentum as much as possible.

"He’s been great, and absolute ultimate professional.

"If there’s anyone you want to do well, it’s him.

"He’s over here, alone, and he trains four times a day to give himself the best opportunity to go out there and be strong. But the reality is there’s no sentiment when it comes to a first XI in the first team in the league, and there can’t be."

