Sunderland boss gives this update on Aiden McGeady's injury recovery - and when he could return

McGeady has been absent with ligament damage since the 1-1 draw with Shrewsbury in November, and is the next long-term injury scheduled to return to action.

Carl Winchester has missed the last two league wins with a calf/achilles problem, but is expected to be fully fit when Sunderland return to League One action next weekend at Wycombe Wanderers.

McGeady will then be the next returning player, with Luke O'Nien, Niall Huggins and Nathan Broadhead sidelined for a considerably longer period.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aiden McGeady celebrates a goal against Ipswich Town

"Aiden McGeady would probably be the next one to return, though I wouldn't say he is close," Johnson said.

"We don't know for sure but we would say probably four to six weeks.

"He's still not running yet, he was in a brace for a couple of weeks and his knee has been a bit stiff since he came out of it a couple of weeks ago.

"That's actually a good thing, because it means that the knee is healing as it is supposed to.

"Then it's a process of strengthening it and building up that confidence to twist and turn. His footwork and skill is such an important game that he needs to feel confident in the knee."

Johnson has praised his Sunderland players for their superb form during the current injury crisis, during in which a number of players have played out of position.

The returns of Dennis Cirkin, Denver Hume and Corry Evans have bolstered his options, though the bench has remained unbalanced in recent weeks and January looks an important month in terms of incoming business.

"We've got some long term ones and that counts in terms of your overall budget," Johnson said.

"That's an important decision in terms of whether you stretch that because of the position that we're in, or whether we stick to where we are.

"We just constantly try to drive the club forward, whether that's coaching a young player to be ready, or focusing on the recovery of senior players, you're just trying to control the controllables."

Sunderland are considering recalls for Jack Diamond and Josh Hawkes to boost their options through the month of January.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.