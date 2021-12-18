Sunderland boss gives this update after Leon Dajaku injury concern at Ipswich Town

Dajaku needed assistance to leave the field after a strong challenge from Sam Morsy, the German winger unable to walk as he headed for the tunnel.

Lee Johnson said it was too early to make a definitive judgement on the injury, and the 20-year-old will have to be assessed ahead of the Carabao Cup quarter final at Arsenal on Tuesday night.

Dajaku's form had been improving considerably in recent weeks .

Sunderland winger Leon Dajaku

"It's a contact injury," Johnson said.

"He was in a fair bit of pain but we'll have to take a look.

"It was an interesting game for him in terms of his learning, I don't think he started well or physical enough.

"He grew into it and was having a really good spell, so it was a bad time for him to get the knock."

One major positive for the Black Cats was that Denver Hume was able to replace Dajaku, and came through an hour unscathed following a lengthy absence with an ankle injury.

Dennis Cirkin is expected to return in the not too distant future, giving Johnson some valuable depth in a squad that has struggled with a long list of injury issues in recent weeks.

"Denver should get a lot of credit for that and so should the physio department," Johnson said.

"He's trained one week after a long lay-off, and he looked like he could have got through 90."

