Sunderland boss gives this upbeat update on Alex Pritchard's injury recovery

Pritchard has been absent since injuring his ankle in the 0-0 draw with Charlton Athletic earlier this month, with Neil initially fearing that he could be absent for up to two months.

That is now clearly not going to be the case, with the 28-year-old in contention to return to training next week.

With Sunderland’s fixture against Rotherham United next weekend postponed due to international call ups, it means the attacking midfielder could well be in contention to make his return following the upcoming break.

Alex Pritchard is making good progress in his recovery from an ankle injury

“He's made really good progress,” Neil said.

“It's not as bad as first feared at all.

“He will obviously miss this game [against Lincoln] but I'm hoping that we'll be able to get him back on the grass next week.”

Neil has said Pritchard has been ‘absolutely fundamental’ to his plans since arriving on Wearside, and his return would be a major boost in the fiercely competitive race for the top six.

“He gives us good balance, he might not be big in stature but he's a really combative player,” Neil said.

“He understands our pressing triggers, tactically he's very good and technically very good.

“There's no doubt that he will help us in the remaining games when we're able to get him back.”

Nathan Broadhead has played some part in training this week, but remains a doubt for Saturday’s game. Neil remains confident it is not a major issue keeping the Everton loanee out of action.

