Sunderland boss gives this injury update on Aiden McGeady, Nathan Broadhead and Alex Pritchard

McGeady has not played since November after suffering a knee ligament injury and though he has at times played some part in training, he has up until this point been unable to make a full recovery.

Neil has previously said that the winger is still feeling some discomfort in his knee on occasions, and as it stands there is no guarantee that he’ll be able to return before the end of the season.

"Aiden is a question mark in terms of whether he features between now and the end of the season,” Neil admitted.

Aiden McGeady is facing a battle to play again this season

"It’ll really be determined by how he goes in his rehab and how he shows up between now and the end of the season.

"I’m hopeful that he’ll be able to get himself in some sort of semblance of managing to get on the pitch, but there’s certainly no pressure on him.

"It’ll just be a case of whether he’s able to get himself up and running.”

Neil’s attacking options for the final month of the season have been handed a major boost, however, with Nathan Broadhead and Alex Pritchard both returning to training this week.

The Sunderland head coach also confirmed that all players on international duty had returned without any injury issues.

The pair could be involved when the Black Cats face Gillingham on Saturday afternoon.

"Alex and Nathan have been making really good progress this week and they’ve been out training on the grass,” Neil said.

"We’ll make a late call on them in terms of Saturday’s game.”

