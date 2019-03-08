Sunderland boss gives strong hint on potential Fleetwood decision and reacts to international call-ups

Jack Ross has strongly suggested that he will postpone the clash with Fleetwood Town later this month should he receive any further international call-ups from his Sunderland squad.

Mick McCarthy named his first provisional Republic of Ireland squad since taking charge for the second time on Thursday, selecting Jimmy Dunne and Aiden McGeady.

Sunderland are due to face Joey Barton’s side on March 23, with Fleetwood in very good form.

Both Dunne and McGeady have been an integral part of Sunderland’s own impressive form in recent weeks.

Sunderland need one more call up to be able to take the decision to postpone.

Tom Flanagan, Bryan Oviedo, Jon McLaughlin and Adam Matthews have all been selected by their country at one stage this season.

Lynden Gooch and Will Grigg are two others who could be considered.

Ross does not want a fixture pile-up, particularly after the visit of Burton Albion was re-arranged due to the Checkatrade Trophy final, but says he will make a ‘sensible’ decision.

“First of all we need more to be called up for us to be able to do it,” Ross said.

“It would be very much a case of weighing up who the personnel were.

“Already, there’s two provisional players been called up who are playing in our first team every week.

“It’s a tough game. “The fixture congestion wouldn’t be ideal for us, but you balance it out against potentially playing the game without four or five first team players, which is not sensible either.

“[We’ll just see]. The only thing would be, it would be nice to know further in advance, but that’s just the why these things are.”

Ross was pleased that Dunne and McGeady got the call, and believes that the latter will be looking to try and win his 100th cap in the future.

“They’re obviously at different stages of their career,” Ross said.

“Jimmy is still a young player establishing himself in the game but I think his development at Accrington and Hearts and now at Sunderland, is good.

“He’s good, he takes the downs and deals with them, bounces back.

“With Aiden, it’s fully deserved in terms of his performance levels over the season.

“He’s achieved 92 caps now I think, I don’t know for certain but I’m quite sure he wants to achieve that 100 mark.

“He’s quite driven, I’m sure it’s something he would love to get to and be able to look back on.

“I’m just pleased because I think it’s a well-deserved recognition for him.”