Sunderland boss gives Lynden Gooch update and discusses possible transfer exits

Tony Mowbray says that he expects Lynden Gooch to be back in contention next week after missing Sunderland's 0-0 draw with Coventry City.

Gooch has had persistent issues with his hamstring in the early weeks of the campaign but Mowbray remains confident that there is no major issue.

"Lynden just felt his hamstring in training a couple of days ago," Mowbray said.

"He's had it a few times this season but it's generally very minor, and I think he'll be training in the early part of the week and then be back in the squad very soon."

Gooch should therefore return to the squad for the visit of Southampton to the Stadium of Light next weekend, but there of course remains some doubt as to whether he will still be at the club.

The 27-year-old has entered the final year of his deal and alongside Alex Pritchard and Danny Batth, there is interest from other clubs.

All three of the trio are yet to start a game, with Dan Ballard and Luke O'Nien impressing at the heart of defence in the 0-0 draw at Coventry.

Mowbray says there is no pressure on the players to depart, and that all three have plenty to bring to the table should they stay.

At this stage, he isn't sure who of the three will leave.

"I love them all," Mowbray said.

"That's my job, they have to feel that I'm on their side.

"They've got families, kids, they're amazing people and if they're here, I'm happy for them. If they leave and get more money and more security for themselves and their families, that's fantastic.

"If they're here, they will get every bit of support. It's out of my hands a little bit.

"It doesn't necessarily mean they'll always play [if they stay]. The Danny Batth situation... you could see today that I think that Ballard and O'Nien are pretty good. They're athletic, they're mobile, composed. Danny was brilliant at first contacts on set plays and dominating the big physical strikers for us last year. If he's here when the window shuts, he has to compete. If he doesn't, he might get frustrated and he might want to go elsewhere.

"The club are not trying to get rid of them, it's the club saying that they're building and they're signing young players to polish them up. If they [youngsters] need game time to show they're up to the level, I'll give them it. If that means some of the senior players... if someone out there wants to take them and they do a deal that works for the club, I'll shake their hand and thank them for everything.

"These lads, they've played a massive part in getting this club out of League One and the fans will never forget that, I'm sure.