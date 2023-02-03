The Black Cats face Millwall and though they have been rocked by the injury that will sideline Ross Stewart for the rest of the season, Mowbray's options in other areas of the pitch are beginning to improve.

"They should both be out there training with us today, Alex has been training all week," Mowbray said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think they're just about there and all being well they'll be coming with us today. I'll speak to Alex after today's training, we're mindful that we don't repeat what happened last time where he maybe came back a day or too early because he was so desperate to be involved. He'll have had a full week if he comes through today and that hopefully means he can play some part for us tomorrow.

"That's good for us because we need those options in the front end of the pitch."

Mowbray also confirmed that Lynden Gooch remains at least a fortnight away from returning due to a hip injury.

"Lynden I think is still two or three weeks away, though I'm conscious that I don't want to put too much of a label on that," Mowbray said.

"He isn't ready yet. It'll be a little while before he's back on the grass and then a week after that [that he's ready to play], so I'd say that it isn't imminent."

Alex Pritchard's Sunderland return is imminent