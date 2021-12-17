Sunderland boss gives goalkeeper update as he weighs up 'really tricky' Arsenal call

Lee Burge has performed superbly in the Carabao Cup so far this season, but is short of game time after recently returning from a hip flexor problem.

That injury forced the recall of Anthony Patterson from Notts County, and the 21-year-old has subsequently kept his place in the match day squad.

In recent games U23 goalkeeper Jack McIntyre has been the third goalkeeper warming up at the Stadium of Light, which Johnson says is because a full morning session is more beneficial to Burge when not involved.

Sunderland goalkeeper Lee Burge

Sunderland are weighing up whether to allow Patterson to return to Notts County in the January window, but for the trip to Ipswich he will remain the main competition for Thorben Hoffmann.

“Jack [McIntyre] comes on a match day just to feel that environment, and to serve the goalkeepers in the warm up.

“Burgey has a morning session in that scenario.

“He’s fine, and will play in the U23s on Friday.

“I obviously then have a very tricky decision on who to play against Arsenal.

“But, the mindset is definitely to give everything we can to each individual goalkeeper to keep them fit and firing.

“I had a conversation with Patto on Wednesday, because I wanted to talk about the plan going into January, and to get a bit of feedback and ownership from him as well.

“At the moment, not an awful lot will change going into Saturday.”

