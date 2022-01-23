Sunderland boss gives fitness update on Patrick Roberts, Alex Pritchard & Bailey Wright

Roberts signed an initial six-month contract on Wearside on Friday afternoon after Johnson’s protracted pursuit of the attacking midfielder finally yielded a result.

The Black Cats boss ultimately opted not to include the 24-year-old in his matchday squad for the 1-0 win over Portsmouth at the Stadium of Light, but says that expects the former Manchester City man to be involved soon.

Roberts has not played a competitive game since his first and only appearance for Ligue 1 side Troyes in September, and also contracted COVID-19 over the festive period.

Alex Pritchard is set for a short spell on the sidelines

“He's not too bad,” Johnson said.

“He was chomping at the bit to get on the bench and it was a big discussion and a strong debate between all of us [coaching and medical team].

"The biggest problem was that he was idle for six or seven days while the deal was getting sorted.

“With the tempo we expect from our team we felt that this wasn't the right game.

"I would hope that if it runs smooth, that he could potentially be available to be on the bench next week."

Bailey Wright and Alex Pritchard are both doubts for the trip to Bolton next weekend, after not being part of the matchday squad on Saturday.

Both players have suffered calf strains and while Wright’s is more serious than Pritchard’s, neither are expected to miss a significant number of matches.

“It's two calf strains,” Johnson said.

“Bailey Wright is a grade three and Alex Pritchard is a grade two.

“They're in a good place, sometimes various parts of the calf can make it longer but they won't be too long.

“The good thing is our games are a bit more spread out now, so they shouldn't be missing too many.”

Pritchard’s absence gave Elliot Embleton a more central role, and he responded with the winning goal late in the first half.

The attacking midfielder also played a key part in helping his side over the line with a mature showing in the second half, and Johnson said he was eager to build on a solid season so far for the 22-year-old.

"Elliot is a complex character, a real talent,” Johnson said.

“He works hard, a really good trainer, up there with the top two or three every day.

“I think he can grow his personality on and off the pitch and that will only enhance what he does really well.

“His technical quality on both feet, his ability to turn on a sixpence and link up, is excellent because he has a really high football IQ.

“He's passionate about the club which is something we love, and we want to nurture and channel that.

“I never had any doubts [that he would succeed here],” he added.

“Loaning him out came back to bite us on the backside but it was the right thing to do for him and for us, to develop him.

“McGeady was playing extremely well in a different shape and style, but we've built around players like him this year.”

